Head to Head Analysis: Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avantax and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

This table compares Avantax and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avantax has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Avantax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Avantax beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

