HC Wainwright Raises Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target to $14.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ACXP stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.87.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
