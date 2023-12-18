HC Wainwright Raises Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target to $14.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.87.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

