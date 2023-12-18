HC Wainwright Downgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 56.4 %

Shares of AADI stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,037 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $33,918.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,957.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,167 shares of company stock valued at $289,230. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

