Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWC opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 481,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.