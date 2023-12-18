GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.32

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

