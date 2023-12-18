Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,492 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock valued at $44,632,236. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $235.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.