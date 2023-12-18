Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,432 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $221.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

