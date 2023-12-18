Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,248 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

PH stock opened at $453.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $458.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

