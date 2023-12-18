Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,106 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.46 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $481.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

