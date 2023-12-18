Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 87.9% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 349,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 108.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 53,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 113.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

