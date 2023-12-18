Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,601.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,528.50. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

