Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

