Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

