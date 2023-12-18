Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,158 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

