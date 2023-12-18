Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97. The company has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

