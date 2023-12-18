Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

