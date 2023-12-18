Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

MPC opened at $148.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

