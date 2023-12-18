Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

GSF opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.06) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.31 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.43.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

