GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Update

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GLDG stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

