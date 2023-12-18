Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $57.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

