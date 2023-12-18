Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

