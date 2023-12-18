GenTrust LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 7.55% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NORW opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

