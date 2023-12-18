GenTrust LLC Purchases 76,911 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.92 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

