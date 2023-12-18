GenTrust LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after buying an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,894,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $310.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day moving average is $321.85. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.