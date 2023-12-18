GenTrust LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $227,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

