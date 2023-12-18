GenTrust LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 586,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $70.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

