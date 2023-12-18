GenTrust LLC Acquires 96,084 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $34.00 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

