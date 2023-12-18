GenTrust LLC Acquires 312,173 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

