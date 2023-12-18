G999 Price Down 14.9% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, G999 has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $441.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

