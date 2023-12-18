FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

