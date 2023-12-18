FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.