FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.