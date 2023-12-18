Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 290 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.