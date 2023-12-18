Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.5% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 282,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 126,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

