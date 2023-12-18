Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 6.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

