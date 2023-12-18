Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 197,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

