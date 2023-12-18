Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $363,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average of $311.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

