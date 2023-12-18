Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.05.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

