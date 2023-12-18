FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

