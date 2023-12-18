FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $138.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

