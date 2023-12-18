Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,753 shares of company stock worth $1,710,772. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

