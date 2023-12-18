First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.61 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.