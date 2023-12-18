First Hawaiian Bank Sells 507 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

