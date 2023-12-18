First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT opened at $152.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

