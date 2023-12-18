First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,886 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

