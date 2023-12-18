First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

FFIN opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $147,922. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

