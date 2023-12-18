First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,625.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,920,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,430.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,528.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.56.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

