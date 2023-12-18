Financial Survey: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Volkswagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.83 billion 1.86 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.23 $18.20 billion $3.57 3.78

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50 Volkswagen 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Volkswagen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Volkswagen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, KODA, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brand names. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

