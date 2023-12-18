Financial Comparison: Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) and Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) and Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Teleperformance and Dexterra Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A Dexterra Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Dexterra Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleperformance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Dexterra Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teleperformance and Dexterra Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dexterra Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.50%. Given Dexterra Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dexterra Group is more favorable than Teleperformance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleperformance and Dexterra Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A $1.15 57.87 Dexterra Group N/A N/A N/A $0.13 31.89

Dexterra Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleperformance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teleperformance pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dexterra Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Teleperformance pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dexterra Group pays out 190.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Teleperformance beats Dexterra Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services segment offers customer and citizen care; customer relationship operations; technical support; and technical assistance and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence. The company also manages business processes, as well as provides digital platform, consulting, and data analysis services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies. The Specialized Services segment provides on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services. It also offers digital recruitment process outsourcing; consumer health management business services and related digital solutions integration; translation and interpreting services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies in the United States. The company serves automotive, energy and utilities, insurance, public sector, technology, travel and hospitality, and banking and financial services, as well as healthcare, media, retail and e-commerce, crypto, cargo, telecom, and video games industries. Teleperformance SE was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure. The Modular Solutions segment designs and manufactures buildings solutions for housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients. The WAFES segment provides accommodations solutions, forestry services, and access solutions for the energy, mining, forestry, and construction sectors. It also offers facility operations and maintenance, technical and trades, cleaning and janitorial, food, and special services; open lodges, turn-key projects, construction, installation, and logistics, catering and operations, and structure supply services; tree planting, fire support, and vegetation management services; and relocatable structures, access matting, and soil stabilization and management services. The company was formerly known as Horizon North Logistics Inc. and changed its name to Dexterra Group Inc. in November 2020. Dexterra Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

