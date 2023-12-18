Financial Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

