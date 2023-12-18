Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at CIBC

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

