Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSZ. Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$5.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The firm has a market cap of C$495.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9333333 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 430.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

